Hand guards are underrated for touring and are almost a must if you like single-track trails. Barkbusters is one of the most well-known brands for handguards, and the brand now has model-specific guards for both the Harley-Davidson Pan America and the Yamaha MT-07.

Barkbusters is expanding its range of products by adding two new models to its catalog. The Australian company’s giving the Harley-Davidson Pan America some love this time around with its new two-point handguard kit for the American adventurer. The Pan America-specific handguard includes all the hardware that you need for a seamless installation. For about a hundred U.S. Dollars ($100 USD), you can get yourself a kit that will protect your motorcycle’s controls as well as allow you to choose and change out to any guard design that you prefer. The base of the hand guards is made from aluminum and is compatible with the brand’s Jet, VPS, Storm, and Carbon guard designs. The Hardware kit mounts onto two points on your motorcycle’s handlebars.

Meanwhile, the MT-07 also gets a Barkbusters kit of its own. Barkbusters have hand guard kits for previous model years, but this kit is specific to the 2021 and up models of Yamaha’s naked middleweight. It’s the same story as the Harley-Davidson Pan America, you get a two-point mounting system that is constructed out of aluminum, along with your choice of hand guards. For the MT-07, check out Barkbuster’s Jet, VPS, Storm, and Carbon guard designs. This kit will set you back about $105 USD ($149.95 AUD).

Both of these hand guards are specific to the motorcycle model that you choose, which means that the mounting hardware used is specific to your model of motorcycle. You can check out the designs at Barkbuster’s website. Links are there for you to click in our source list.