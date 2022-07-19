Custom Ducati 1100 Fuse By Revival Cycles Is Said To Be Worth $500,000

Revival Cycles, a custom shop based out of Austin, Texas, has some of the most beautiful custom creations the world has ever seen. A quick visit to their website makes it clear just how much attention they pay to the finer details. Perhaps the shop’s pièce de résistance is this bike right here, the Ducati 1100 Fuse. This rolling work of art took several years to complete, and is undeniably one of the most striking custom builds we’ve ever seen.

Built around the engine of a Ducati Monster 1100, the Fuse has a completely bespoke frame made out of stainless steel. Furthermore, the bike’s swingarm is a completely custom unit and was fabricated out of a solid block of aluminum. Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of the build is just how the lines flow from front to back. All the stainless steel tubes used for the frame were shaped to give the bike an elegant and streamlined look.

Up front, Revival Cycles achieved a remarkable result with the cockpit. While other motorcycles use a separate handlebar, triple tree, and handlebar mounts, the Ducati 1100 Fuse features a one-piece handlebar assembly that also serves as the triple tree, making for the cleanest cockpit assembly I have ever seen. Furthermore, the clutch and brake reservoirs are built into the bar, as well as all the buttons for the switchgear. Finishing off the unique handlebar layout is a pair of leather grips.

The Ducati 1100 Fuse sports a rather distinctive silhouette thanks largely in part to its gorgeous one-piece tank, seat, and tail assembly. Revival Cycles handcrafted this unique piece entirely out of aluminum, and subsequently finished it with red paint on the sides and a mirror polish finish on the top. Furthermore, several tweaks to the engine itself had to be made, all in the name of clean and elegant styling. In the build progress video, Revival Cycles says that at a glance, you wouldn’t think this bike would run, but it actually does. To achieve such a clean look, the entire electrical system had to be reworked.

Revival Cycles’ Ducati 1100 Fuse rolls on 18-inch spoked wheels, and features bespoke braking components designed and manufactured with Hayes specialists. Last but certainly not least, the Ducati Monster 1100 engine breathes through a bespoke exhaust system that complements the bike’s lines extremely well. Overall, it pumps out close to 120 horsepower, making for quite the exhilarating ride. The entire build, believe it or not, is estimated to have cost $500,000.