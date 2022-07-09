Hot news from Japan, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is unveiling this July 15, 2022. The new model will come with Kawasaki’s updated design language similar to what we can see on the ZX-10R.

Set for a global unveiling in about a week's time, the new sport-tourer is said to come with the ZX-10R’s front fascia but will retain the comfortable seating position it’s known for.

Powering the new Ninja 1000SX will be the same 1043cc inline-four whose output is managed by an inertial measurement unit, or IMU. The IMU brings advanced traction control and cornering ABS among a slew of other riding features. In its latest iteration, the four-cylinder makes 142 horsepower, similar to the Z1000, but it’s unclear whether the new model will come with a higher or lower horsepower figure than before. Perhaps we’ll just need to wait for the launch date.

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

However, sources state that the model will get a revised powerband for improved power delivery and smoothness, with an emphasis on low and mid-range power and torque. Plus, the new bike will be adapted to the new emissions standard in Japan, which is similar to the Euro5 certification.

As for other updated features, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX will come with a 4.3-inch TFT gauge cluster and a new seat that’ll be great for touring. Furthermore, the model will also drop the twin exhaust pipes and go with a single pipe configuration. As for its chassis, the model comes with a seat height of 32.8 inches, and its weight is declared at 520 pounds with a full tank of gas.

With its launch date set for July 15, 2022, the 2023 model year Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is reported to cost about ¥1,595,000 JPY or the equivalent of about $11,700 USD given today’s exchange rates.