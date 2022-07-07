There are tons of theft-deterrent devices specific to motorcycles that are deisgned to keep thieves away from your prized possessions. That said, it’s common knowledge that even the most sophisticated locking device can’t keep away the most persistent thief. In such cases, it’s always a good idea to be able to keep tabs of your bike’s location by fitting a GPS tracker.

While universal solutions such as Apple AirTags or other gadgets work just fine, based on personal experience, they can sometimes leave a lot to be desired, especially when it comes to range and reliability. As such, it may be better to opt for technology designed specifically as a vehicle tracker. This is where Beepings and its newest Zen 2 GPS tracker enters the picture. It’s super discreet, meaning it works perfectly for motorcycles. Simply slot it under the seat, configure it via the mobile app, and forget about it. Beepings claims that its Zen 2 tracker’s battery can last anywhere from two months to one year.

Beepings’ gadget measures just 5.8 centimeters by 3 centimeters, meaning it’s very small and can easily fit under your bike’s saddle. Beepings says it can also be used for your car, bags, and other personal belongings. It makes use of GPS, Glonass, and WiFi, and offers several features via the Android and iOS-compatible mobile app. Similar to other trackers, the Zen 2 transmits its position every five minutes. It also allows you to set up geo-fencing, wherein the gadget will send an alert to your phone once it goes beyond the set region. Furthermore, it notifies you if your bike has been moved after a long period of being stationary.

As for pricing, the Zen 2 tracker isn’t cheap. Beepings is asking for 189 Euros for the device, which includes a two-year subscription to the SigFox-powered network. After your two years is up, you’ll then need to pay a 9.99-Euro subscription fee per month to maintain the subscription. Oh, and one more thing, the Zen 2 tracker is applicable only to residents of Europe, so folks in other parts of the world will have to look elsewhere for a tracking device.