Jialing’s CoCo Pony 150F Is A Miniature Ducati Scrambler Lookalike

Often imitated but never replicated, Ducati’s motorcycles are among the most instantly recognizable in the world. I mean, the brand quite literally is responsible for what is mostly considered the modern day naked bike, with the Monster, as well as elevating the world of superbikes to a whole other echelon with the Panigale.

That being said, it really isn’t surprising that a whole lot of motorcycle companies—nearly all of which from China—have tried, but failed miserably, to replicate at least one model from the Ducati lineup. We’ve seen it from Chinese knockoff specialist Moxiao with its Panigale wannabe looking more like a Funny-gale. This time around, yet another Chinese company thought it could get away with making a copycat based on the Ducati Scrambler, but this time, giving it mini-bike proportions.

The bike in question comes to us from Chinese manufacturer Jialing, and its CoCo Pony 150F. At a glance, it’s clear as day that Jialing blatantly copied the House of Borgo Panigale’s hipster retro bike. I mean, they even butchered the Scrambler Ducati logo, with “Scrambler Jialing” proudly replacing its original wording. Even the colorway—with a yellow tank, faux red trellis frame, and brown-upholstered saddle, have been taken directly from the Ducati Scrambler.

What’s different, however, is the fact that the Jialing Coco Pony 150F is a mini-bike. This, at least in my opinion, makes it ever so slightly more forgivable than the likes of Moxiao’s offenders. Nevertheless, the folks over at Jialing perhaps could have come up with something a tad more original. That said, the CoCo Pony is powered by a 150cc engine—pretty large considering its diminutive proportions. Assuming it runs properly and has gone through even the smallest semblance of quality control, it could make for a rather exciting ride.

Jialing’s Scrambler wannabe rolls on 14-inch scooter wheels, and features surprisingly fancy inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock. It even gets dual-channel ABS—a feature that puts entry-level scooters from mainstream manufacturers to shame. All things considered, perhaps in China, a bike like this is useful as a commuter tool or a city all-rounder.