Yamaha Europe is teaming up with the nonprofit Riders for Health to raise lifesaving motorcycle funds. In 2022, they’re hosting a raffle featuring some fantastic prizes for some of the riders who enter—including a one-of-a-kind Yamaha Ténéré World Raid after it’s done competing in the 2022 Africa Eco Race.

All funds gathered will go toward supplying motorbikes to, maintaining, and training healthcare workers on both riding and maintenance, which is what Riders for Health does. The organization was founded over 30 years ago, to help healthcare workers more quickly and easily get to far-flung parts of the Gambia, Nigeria, Lesotho, and Malawi to treat their patients. A fleet of Yamaha AG100s is a sturdy, helpful, and particularly useful means of transport in very rural areas.

What can you win? As previously mentioned, this year’s top prize is one of the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid bikes that will compete in the 2022 Africa Eco Race, after the rally is complete. (One note: This bike is not road-legal, and is meant strictly for off-road riding.) The grand prize winner will also get an unforgettable one-day Yamaha Adventure Riding Experience with either Pol Tarrés or Alessandro Botturi.

Other prizes include four separate one-day Yamaha Adventure Riding Experiences with Pol Tarrés or Alessandro Botturi, or ten separate Yamaha Ténéré World Raid hoodies. Even if you don’t win, anyone who enters the raffle can get those good feelings that only come from doing something to help those who need it.

While many of us ride motorcycles for fun, they’re also incredibly useful tools, depending on the situation—and that’s why Riders for Health does what it does. In very rural areas, simple, sturdy bikes like the AG100 (as well as some ATVs) are able to help healthcare workers more quickly get from location to location, so they can help as many people as possible. This really is a case where motorcycles are lifesaving tools—which, let’s face it, isn’t usually what you hear about bikes.

If you’re interested in entering, raffle tickets are just €10 (about $10.53 at the time of writing) apiece, and we’ll include a link in our Sources so you can learn more and enter if you like. The prize draw is open as of June 28, 2022—and will remain open for entries until 18:00 GMT on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The official drawing for prizes will take place on November 30, 2022, and winners will be informed on December 1, 2022. Additionally, all entrants will be informed of the winners’ identities no later than December 20, 2022.