Hit The Trails In Style With Stylmartin’s Impact RS Boots

Finding the right pair of off-road riding boots can be quite the challenge. Todays crop of ADV and enduro-focused kicks is truly far and wide, and it can really make finding the right pair for you pretty difficult. To add to the long list of off-road focused riding boots out there, Italian company Stylmartin has gone ahead and introduced the new Impact RS trail boots.

As the name suggests, Stylmartin’s newest kicks are designed to withstand the heavy impacts off-road riding. Their high-cut, robust design is clear evidence of that. Furthermore, they’re meant to go the distance and keep your legs nice and comfy thanks to water-repellent leather, a waterproof membrane, and a comfortable insole designed to offer a natural feel to the bike’s controls, as well as comfort for long hours on and off the saddle. Furthermore, the boots come with soft padded microfiber inserts in the front and back for even more comfort.

Stylmartin’s Impact range was born in the world of trials, and has evolved to suit a variety of riders including adventure-tourers. It’s design encapsulates the rapidly growing retro ADV segment, too, thanks to its brown leather finish. This means the Impact RS would look perfectly suited for bikes like the Triumph Scrambler XE, or maybe even newer neo-retro ADV bikes like Ducati’s striking DesertX.

Styling aside, the Impact RS’ defining feature is certainly its robustness. It’s constructed out of greased leather which softens and becomes more supple over time, but doesn’t lose its protective and abrasion-resistant qualities. Furthermore, a protective plate keeps your shins guarded from impacts while out on the trail, while malleolus protectors on both sides, as well as a thick rubber sole keep your feet protected from impacts and crushing forces. A reinforced anatomical insole adds even more protection and comfort into the mix.

Overall, the Stylmartin Impact RS boots carry a PPE certification in accordance to the EN 13634:2017 standard. They’re available in only one brown color option, and are sold in a variety of sizes ranging from 38 to 47. As for pricing, Stylmartin is asking 279 Euros, or about $299 USD for its newest off-road-focused pair of boots.