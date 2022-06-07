Suzuki rider Alex Rins broke his left wrist in an accident during the start of the Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Takaaki Nakagami crashed his LCR Honda entering Turn 1 and collided with Rins' Suzuki and the Ducati of championship challenger Pecco Bagnaia.

After that, both Nakagami and Rins went to the hospital for examinations, with Rins accurately forecasting his injuries even before then. “His bike touched me and I flew so badly,” Rins explained. “I think my left wrist is broken. I will go now to Dexeus [hospital] to check it. But it looks bad, because I cannot move [it] more [than a certain angle].” He came at this conclusion in a report released by The Race. Meanwhile, Pecco Bagnaia escaped the encounter unhurt.

That was verified at Dexeus University Hospital, despite the fact that an MRI scan found no ligament injury and that subsequent tests on discomfort in his left ankle revealed just inflammation. As a result of the injury, Alex Rins will miss Monday's test in Barcelona, but he may be able to compete in the next grand prix in Germany, planned for June 19, 2022, should doctors deem him fit and ready to race by then.

Dr. Xavier Mir, the MotoGP's regular surgeon, and head of elbow, hand, and microsurgery at Dexeus, said Rins will be assessed again before the Sachsenring event. “Alex Rins suffered a trauma to his left wrist, we performed a clinic, radiological, CT and MRI examinations which confirm: fracture of the body of the pyramidal bone of the left carpus, with significant perifracture bone edema,” said Dr. Mir in the same report by The Race. “We believe it should be treated with rigid immobilisation and electromagnetic therapy for 10 days, performing another examination after this period of time.” He concluded.

The results of Nakagami's hospital examinations are still unknown, while his LCR team stated on the way there that he had evaded serious head trauma and collarbone injury, with the focus being on right shoulder pain. Rins took to social media after the accident to inform his followers of his injuries. He also wished fellow racer Takaaki Nakagami well and expressed his hope that the event will "change something in their sport immediately.”