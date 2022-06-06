Berry Sellerie Introduces Saddle Options For Yamaha MT-07 And MT-09

When it comes to ergonomics and comfort on a motorcycle, it really boils down to personal preference. Some opt to replace their grips, saddles, and foot pegs in order to alter the way they sit on the bike. Meanwhile, others would opt to keep things 100-percent bone stock. For touring purposes, a lot of riders opt for aftermarket comfort saddles which offer a lot more support and cushioning, especially on longer rides.

Comfort saddles are especially useful if your motorcycle of choice isn’t one that boasts comfort as its strongest suit—naked bikes like Yamaha’s MT range are known for their impressive performance, however, a lot of riders, myself included, find their saddles on the harder side. Luckily, aftermarket saddle specialist, Berry Sellerie from France, has come up with an aftermarket saddle designed specifically to enhance the comfort and touring-ability of Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09.

Berry Sellerie specializes in the transformation and design of motorcycle saddles. You can purchase a brand new motorcycle-specific saddle, or have them modify your stock seat. In the case of the Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09, customers have the option to either lower or raise the saddle, as well as select from a variety of materials, stitching patterns, and colors to best suit their tastes. Right off the bat, Berry Sellerie has revised its color choices to best suit the latest versions of Yamaha’s Masters of Torque range.

As for pricing and availability, the aftermarket saddles are available for order at starting at 400 Euros ($416 USD) for the Yamaha MT-07, and 420 Euros ($437 USD) for the Yamaha MT-09. Of course, prices may vary depending on the specifications you choose. Furthermore, you can save a few bucks by sending in your bike’s stock saddle, and having the craftsmen at Berry Sellerie cut into it and modify it to your liking. This service will set you back a minimum of 300 Euros, or the equivalent of around $312 USD.