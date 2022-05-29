There are a few camps whenever you talk about Vespa, there are those guys and gals that love the classic design, the lifestyle, and the heritage that comes with every model, and then there are the performance enthusiasts that want to eke out every last drop of power they can get.

For the former group, simply having a Vespa is enough, but if you find yourself in the latter group, then that’s where a brand like Polini comes in. The Italian Vespa tuner as been at it for quite some time now, fielding exhausts, chassis, engine, transmission, and intake modifications that go beyond just the Vespa brand. Owners can fine-tune and boost the performance of their machines be it from Peugeot, Yamaha, or Aprilia. The latest product that came from the brand is the Polini Airbox for Vespa PX 125/150 and PE200.

Why does this box matter for performance nuts? Well, that’s because more volume means more bang! The airbox was designed with a larger internal volume compared to the original, and it also allows air to enter more easily, allowing for a more intense flow of air to the carburetor which results in more power, provided proper carb tuning has been done to accommodate the part. Given how sensitive carburetors are when anything from the intake to exhaust is modified, a tune is recommended following the upgrade. That being said, it’ll be best to pair this modification with an aftermarket air filter element in order to make use of all that increased air volume.

However, Polini hasn’t released any specifics on the expected gains from the engine, but they did guarantee an increase in performance with larger or original carburetors.

For the low-low price of just €58.78 EUR or a little over $60 USD, you can get this airbox from either the official Polini website or from any of the brand’s official dealers.