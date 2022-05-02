Polini Introduces New Scooter Team 4 Exhaust System For Peugeot Kisbee 50

While it may not make sense to some, there exists a vast performance-oriented aftermarket world specifically for scooters. In Europe and Asia, it isn’t uncommon for small-displacement commuters to be modified to race on the circuit. This is especially true for older two-stroke models such as those from Vespa, Lambretta, and Peugeot.

When it comes to aftermarket components dedicated to scooters, few manufacturers are as well known as Polini. The Italian manufacturer has long been producing all sorts of aftermarket components for the likes of Vespa, as well as other more mainstream Japanese manufacturers. The company’s products consist mainly of performance-oriented mods such as variator kits and exhaust systems. Its newest offering is specific to the Peugeot Kisbee 50, a zippy little two-stroke scooter, and it's a shiny new exhaust system in the form of the Polini Scooter Team 4.

The new muffler features a revised expansion chamber and an increased number of internal cones so as to maximize performance and give the scooter a more race-inspired look. In fact, Polini states that the pipe has been developed from the Polini Italian Cup, so this exhaust system really was born on the race track. It features a black anodized aluminum body with a removable end cap for use in the circuit. With the silencer fitted, it is street legal, and conforms to emissions and noise regulations.

Along with the exhaust system, Polini also released the ECU specific for optimizing the performance of the Scoter Team 4 exhaust on the Peugeot Kisbee. Programmed specifically for the electronic fuel-injection on the two-stroke motor, the ECU regulates and enhances injection timing to offer maximum gains via the more free-flowing exhaust system. It equips the scooter with two preset maps, which can easily be changed out on-the-fly. It does, however, require you to connect the harness directly to the injector, so take note of that if you plan to install it yourself.

As for pricing and availability, the Polini Scooter Team 4 exhaust system is available for 194 Euros plus taxes and shipping—translating to around $209 USD. Meanwhile, the ECU, which Polini highly recommends you install alongside the exhaust system, retails for 108 Euros plus taxes and shipping, which is roughly equal to $116 USD. Both the exhaust and ECU are 100-percent made-in-Italy. Do note that prices may vary depending on where in the world you’re from.