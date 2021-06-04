Austria-based accessories brand Remus is famous for its aftermarket sportbike exhausts. Kesstech is a German company known for valved Harley-Davidson pipes. Both fall under Motorcycle Equipment Company (MEC) ownership. Now, in classic buddy comedy fashion, the two diverging exhaust manufacturers will collaborate on a development and sales partnership.

Under the agreement, both Kesstech and Remus will develop future projects together. Kesstech will also adopt valveless exhaust options in 2021. The brand specializes in Harley-Davidson, Indian, and BMW exhausts with electronically controlled and non-controlled valve systems. The feature allows users to manage the sound quality of the exhaust system.

"With Remus as a partner, we can only grow further,” said MEC CEO Mario Altendorfer. “Remus' technical know-how and good contacts as a global player in the exhaust segment and MEC's sales strengths and keen sense of trends complement match perfectly."

Both companies will bring their strengths to the table. Kesstech’s foothold in the chopper and cruiser markets pairs well with Remus’ development expertise. While the impact to Kesstech’s lineup is immediate, we’ll have to wait and see if its valve technology makes it onto Remus products in the future. Sound management is a bigger concern among cruiser and chopper fans, but some sportbike enthusiasts might embrace the feature as well.

“Together we are embarking on a new future to continue to grow with our sound, design and technical know-how for Harley-Davidson and Indian,” stated Remus CEO Stephan Zöchling. “The core competencies of both companies guarantee products of excellent quality and perfect fit, coupled with breathtaking sound and unique design"

By working with Kesstech, Remus hopes to expand its customer portfolio, which currently includes BMW, KTM and Ducati. Adding two American V-twin manufacturers to the list would certainly benefit the brand. Who knows, maybe this odd couple collaboration could turn into a win-win for Remus, Kesstech, and MEC.