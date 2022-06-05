SW-Motech is planning something big this June. It’s no simple booth and display, but an entire festival dedicated to motorcycles.

From the brand that gives you high-quality motorcycle accessories and luggage, get ready to see a trade show like no other. It's nice to know that buying a full set of bags or even a catalog selection of items for the Triumph Trident 660 from SW-Motech results in a festival as big as this.

Called the SW-Motech Open House, the event will include a display from the brand itself along with a slew of other big industry names. The festival will take place in Rauschenberg and it will kick off on Friday night, 6:00 PM onwards. Following that, the event will open up from Saturday to Sunday, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

As for the other big names, brands like Aprilia, BMW, Honda, Moto Guzzi, and Zero will make an appearance and they will offer test rides on bikes. Why stop at a test ride? Buy a bike at the festival as well!

Following that, there will be tons of places and attractions for festival-goers to go to. From the generous amounts of space for camping and gathering, to stage presentations, there’s something for everyone at the festival. The kids can come along and join in on the fun as well, as there will be a children’s program during the festival.

On top of that, live music will be played during the festival and food trucks will be stationed around along with a beer garden for everyone to enjoy. Paired with the space at the festival, maybe it’ll be a good idea to bring your picnic gear with you as well.

Also, do not miss the FMX Night of the Jumps stunt show scheduled to happen during that weekend at the festival, and if you need a little more convincing, here’s a little teaser video straight From Night of the Jumps’ YouTube page.

If you want to know more, head on over to SW-Motech’s event page on Facebook for more details as well as the event location pinned on the map.