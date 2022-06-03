On June 1, 2023, Kawasaki Europe officially launched the 2023 Ninja 400 and Z400. The two popular A2-license-compatible bikes in Team Green’s middleweight class both boast full Euro 5 compliance for the new model year, and come in some new colors as well to help brighten up your everyday ride. Let’s take a look.

Both the 2023 Ninja 400 and Z400 are powered by the same liquid-cooled, 399cc, parallel twin engine with bore and stroke of 70 mm x 51.8 mm. It makes a claimed 44.8 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 27 foot-pounds of torque at 8,000 rpm. This mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension consists of a 41mm telescopic fork up front, with a rear monoshock that features adjustable preload. Both 2023 400s roll on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels. They stop with a single semi-floating 310 mm petal disc in front, a single semi-floating 220 mm petal disc in the rear, and two-piston calipers at both ends.

As you might hope for an A2-compliant bike, seat height is a super-approachable 785 mm, which can of course further be enhanced to suit rider needs via Kawasaki’s Ergo-Fit accessory adjustments. Curb weight varies slightly between the two 400s, and unsurprisingly, the Ninja weighs slightly more than the Z400. The 2023 Ninja 400 weighs in at 168 kilograms, or just a hair over 370 pounds. Meanwhile, the 2023 Z400 tips the scales at just over 368 pounds.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is available in your choice of two colorways. There’s the KRT Edition lime green and ebony option, of course. If you’d prefer something slightly less green, you could always opt for the Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colorway instead.

Over on the naked side of the fence, the 2023 Kawasaki Z400 is also available in your choice of two colorways. Candy Lime Green and Metallic Spark Black is one option, or you could also choose the Pearl Robotic White and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray instead.

Kawasaki Europe announced both these bikes for the European market, and pricing and availability will vary. Your best bet to find out the most relevant information to your region is to contact your local Kawasaki dealer with any questions you may have.

If you’re in a non-European market, it’s not clear at this point when and if the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 and 2023 Kawasaki Z400 will be announced elsewhere. They’re pretty popular middleweight bikes all over the world, so it seems likely to only be a matter of time, though. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as releases are announced in other markets.