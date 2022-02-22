The Superbike World Championship (WSBK) Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) celebrated parent company Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ 125th anniversary at the 2021 Argentina round. Along with six-time WSBK champ Jonathan Rea’s ZXR750-H-inspired ZX-10RR paint job, KRT rider Alex Lowes donned a livery reminiscent of the iconic GPZ900R.

Unfortunately, Team Green packed the throwback fairings away following the South American round. However, KRT is now auctioning a road-legal version of Lowes’ superbike to appease retro sportbike fans. Number 22’s mechanics even assembled the specially-equipped ZX-10RR. While the Kawi may retain its mirrors, lights, and indicators in the process, the team tricks out the literbike with an Akrapovic exhaust, GB Racing case covers, and a track-appropriate brake lever guard.

Gallery: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Heritage

5 Photos

To match the stunning GPZ900R livery, KRT will also include a set of custom RST leathers similar to the race suit worn by Lowes in the Argentina races. The winning bidder won’t receive the motorbike right away though. Instead, the lucky buyer will fly to Barcelona, Spain, to attend the WSBK pre-season test on March 26, 2022.

The winner will take ownership of the new ZX-10RR at the Catalunya Circuit before participating in a 30-minute ride alongside Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes. The team mechanics will set up the bike prior to the session and adjust the bike to the rider’s needs in the first outing.

KRT will also welcome the new owner with Barcelona hotel accommodations and a VIP pass to the WSBK pre-season test on March 26, 2022. The winner will also enjoy lunch with the team, a tour of the KRT box, and a meet and greet with Rea and Lowes.

With a starting bid of €50,000 ($56,650 USD) and a “Buy It Now” price of €100,000 ($113,315 USD), the ZX-10RR Heritage is anything but cheap. However, the full KRT Heritage experience will justify the price for one fortunate WSBK fan.



