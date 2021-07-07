No matter what you ride, you want it to look good, right? If so, then you might be excited to see what Kawasaki’s done with the 2022 Vulcan S. The liquid-cooled, 649cc parallel twin is narrow, nimble, and very friendly for new riders to hop on, and that's been the case since the beginning. The heart of the beast hasn’t changed, but there’s a sweet new color and variant to consider for the new year. Let’s take a look.

If you already loved or were thinking about getting your hands on a Vulcan S, the 2022 model offers the package you love with a slightly different wrapping. A new colorway called Pearl Robotic White looks icy sharp from every angle, for all your comings and goings. This color was introduced for the U.S. market, and it’s unclear where else it may show up in the world. The MSRP only went up $100 over the 2021 model, and is now set at $7,299.

Maybe you like the Vulcan S, but you want a little different attitude. That’s where the new 2022 Vulcan S Café variant comes into play. It sports a small, smoked, bubble-shaped cowl that sits just over the headlight, along with a tri-tone paint job in orange, black, and white. You also get big, bold Vulcan S badging on the tank with this variant, as well. This aesthetics package comes with an MSRP of $7,899.

To encourage new riders—as well as anyone who’s not sure what’s going to fit them well—Kawasaki introduced its Ergo-Fit system several years ago. If you’re unfamiliar with it, it simply allows you to make adjustments to the saddle, footpegs, and handlebars to suit your specific height and reach needs.

Now, other OEMs certainly offer both low and extended-reach accessories that fit some of the bikes they sell. However, they’re not always right there in the showroom for you to try in person. That’s where Kawasaki chose to differentiate itself. After all, when you’re not a seasoned rider, it’s difficult to commit to a bike that doesn’t fit you properly right out of the box. Later on, when you know a little better what you’re doing, you might have plenty of tricks to get the ergos just right—but few people have that knowledge at the beginning of their riding journey.

If you’re interested in checking out a 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Vulcan S Café in the U.S., your best bet is to reach out to your local Kawasaki dealer to check availability.