Kawasaki has launched the 2022 version of the Z125 Pro in the North American market. Priced at $3,299 USD, it undercuts the price of the entry-level Honda Grom by just $100 USD. Is Team Green’s answer to the fun-sized mini bike segment a worthy competitor to Honda’s iconic Grom? Let’s take a closer look.

Overall, the Kawasaki Z125 misses out on all the fancy tech features and premium components of its larger Z brethren. It does, however, boast a similar sporty aesthetic, albeit with mini bike proportions. The Z125 Pro is outfitted with an LCD instrument panel, a simple halogen headlight, and an LED taillight.

In the business end of things, the Kawasaki Z125 Pro sports Team Green’s smallest engine, a 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor which unleashed an energetic stable of 14.5 ponies. Power is transferred to the back wheel via a four-speed manual transmission, making it one of the easiest bikes for first-time motorcycle riders to learn the ropes on.

The 2022 Kawasaki Z125 Pro gets an inverted front end which has been finished in a premium gold anodized paint job. Rear suspension duties are handled by your run-of-the-mill preload-adjustable monoshock. Anchoring the bike from not-so-neck-breaking speeds is a duo of disc brakes—one each wheel—sans ABS, though. Kawasaki is offering the new Z125 Pro in three hip and styling color options consisting of Pearl Shining Yellow, Pearl Robotic White/Candy Plasma Blue, and Metallic Flat Spark Black.

With the Kawasaki Z125 Pro as Team Green’s smallest naked bike in its stable, Kawasaki enthusiasts can start on a cute little machine which, at the very least, shares the same “Z” branding as the fire-breathing Z H2. Who knows, maybe after a year or two of tearing it up on your Z125 Pro, you’ll be more than ready to handle 200 supercharged ponies—or maybe not.