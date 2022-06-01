Benda has previously created headlines in the media with the modern and outlandishly styled LFC 700 power cruiser and the small, entry-level BD 300 cruiser. The Chinese now showcases its newest masterpieces: a pair of self-developed V4 engines. Given the engine's specs, as well as Benda's fondness for cruisers, we might soon be seeing more power cruisers from the brand equipped with V4 engines.

The new Benda V4's largest displacement is 1,198 cc, making it a smidgeon bigger than Aprilia's and Ducati's powerful four-cylinder engines, which have displacements of 1,099 and 1,103 cubes, respectively. The China V4 will inevitably be contrasted to the Panigale, RSV4, and Tuono in terms of performance. It's somewhat underpowered, but far from feeble, with a claimed 154 horsepower at 9,500 rpm. Benda's new V4 engine also produces 89 foot-pounds of torque at 7,500 rpm.

The V4 has a bore of 76 millimeters and a stroke of 66 millimeters, making it more suitable for touring than high-performance racing. Its relatively low compression ratio of 11.5:1 adds to this. The Panigale's V4 engine features a significantly greater compression ratio of 14:1, just for comparison. Last but not least, Benda's V4 cylinder angle is probably between 70 and 75 degrees. It's unclear whether the crankshaft has an extra crank pin offset like the new Harley Revolution Max engine.

However, Benda's 1,200cc V4 engine isn't the only new engine on the market. Benda has also created a 496cc V4 based on the same crankcase as the 1200 engine. The long-stroke engine generates 33 ft-lbs of torque at 8,000 rpm and 57 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, with a stroke of 55.2 millimeters and a bore of 53.5 millimeters. This engine, like the larger V4, has an 11.5:1 compression ratio, indicating that it will be employed for more street-oriented and touring purposes. At the moment, Benda has yet to announce the models on which these new engines will be found, so we'll definitely have to stay tuned for that.