Chane Sports brings us the NiceCNC Folding Brake Pedal Plate, a pedal enlarger that brings more than just a larger surface area for dirt riders to stomp on.

Most brake pedals for dirt bikes tend to fold inward, but if the folding mechanism were to hit an object that is parallel to its hinge, it runs the risk of breaking off and leaving you with a broken lever to fix. Dirt riders tend to frequent heavy-duty boots as well, making a pedal enlarger a very enticing buy due to the large surface area it provides. Though, with the amount of thrashing that a typical dirt bike gets, running an enlarger might expose a little too much of the pedal to rocks and other bumps.

That’s where this pedal enlarger comes in. You get the best of both worlds, with a larger surface area to stomp on while you’re bombing the trails and a hinge that will fold in case the bike is dropped or if the pedal ends up between a rock and a hard place. As for its dimensions, the pedal increases the length by up to 0.9 inches compared to standard MX pedals, and by 0.4 inches compared to standard enduro pedals.

Get more grip thanks to five stainless steel pins that dig into your boots, and get protected from rocks and other debris thanks to the stainless steel spring and pin that allows it to fold upwards. On top of that, you can also adjust the position of the enlarger by up to 5 millimeters, and it’s essentially a bolt-on part for any of the compatible models.

As for compatibility, the pedal’s a bolt-on modification for these KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas bikes:

KTM 125-450 XC / XCF / SX / SXF2016

KTM 125-500 XC / XCF / XCW / SX / SXF / EXC / EXCF / TPi / 6D2017-2022

Husqvarna 125-501 FC / TC2016

Husqvarna 125-501 TE / TE i / FE / TX / FX / TC / FC2017-2022

GasGas EX / EC / MC125-3002021-2022

GasGas EX F / EC F / MC F250-4502201-2022

The price for this innovative enlarger comes at just about $30 USD (￥4,000 JPY) and it is available in either orange, blue, or black which corresponds to KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, shame it doesn’t come in red though for GasGas fans to match their red liveries with.