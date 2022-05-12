Gianni Falco Introduces Ace Motorcycle Sneakers

With warmer weather making its presence felt as the days go by, it goes without saying that all of us will be donning lighter, more breathable gear every time we go out on our bikes. This means practically changing out everything from head-to-toe, except perhaps for our helmets, which are generally applicable for use all-year-round. That said, keeping nice and cool goes a long way in ensuring our rides this spring and summer season are enjoyable.

If you're in the market for a new pair of riding shoes, you may want to consider the newest offering from Italian manufacturer Falco. The Ace, an urban-style, motorcycle-specific sneaker, offers rugged styling similar to that of a hiking shoe, but with all the necessary protective tech of a standard motorcycle shoe. Constructed out of full-grain leather, the Falco Ace is both stylish, safe, and comfy, thanks to its perforated panels designed specifically to allow airflow.

Inside the shoe, however, your feet are guaranteed to stay dry in the event of summer showers, thanks to a waterproof High-Tex membrane. When it comes to protective features, Faloc has integrated reinforcements to the top of the foot, toe box, and heel to protect against impact and twisting forces. Furthermore, D3O inserts at the malleolus protect your ankles from heavy blows, say, should your leg get caught underneath your bike in the event of a low-speed drop. All these protective features merit the Falco Ace a PPE certification in accordance to the EN-13634 standard.

Apart from keeping your feet protected, Falco guarantees utmost comfort, as well. A thick, dual-density sole allows for utmost feel to the motorcycle's controls. The rubber outsole also ensures traction while perched up on your bike's foot pegs, waddling around in traffic, or simply walking. Meanwhile, standard laces alongside a zip closure on the side keep the shoe firmly in place. A slip-on tab makes wearing and removing the Ace a lot easier, too.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new Falco Ace sneakers come in two colors—black and brown, and in sizes ranging from 40 to 47. The sneakers retail for 179.90 Euros, which translates to the equivalent of around $195 USD. Do note, however, that pricing may vary depending on where in the world you're from.