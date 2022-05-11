Suzuki released the heavily-revised GSX-S1000 in April, 2021. However, in Europe, the GSX-S950 naked bike followed in the GSX-S1000's wake. Both models boast the same equipment but Suzuki detuned the GSX-S950's K5 GSX-R1000-derived engine to produce 94 horsepower. Those power concessions also cater to beginner riders, allowing A2 customers to reduce the max output to 48 ponies.

The GSX-S950's versatility makes the roadster a practical option for many urban riders and city commuters, but the House of Hamamatsu wanted to put the naked’s performance potential on full display. To achieve that task, Suzuki France turned to Nouvelle-Aquitaine-based custom shop AD Koncept.

Gallery: 2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 R

5 Photos

The garage is no stranger to full builds, but the manufacturer wanted AD Koncept to retain the GSX-S950's core components. Of course, the team had Suzuki’s accessories and parts catalog at its disposal, and it didn’t hold back. The stock model accommodates passengers with a plush pillion pad, but AD Koncept’s GSX-S950 R takes on a sporty spirit with a seat cowl.

The single-seat configuration isn’t the only race-inspired upgrade, though. Suzuki’s meter visor streamlines the front end and aligns with the sharp, aggressive lines of the new headlight cluster. An Akrapovic slip-on also lives up to the R designation, but the sporty livery marks the most radical change for the GSX-S950.

With a silver, black, and gold color combination, the new paint is equal parts modern and heritage. Suzuki’s classic GSX-R ‘R’ logo may be the focal point of the paint scheme, but the carbon-fiber finished front body panels and the composite plastic body panels add contemporary touches. Lastly, rim tape and a Suzuki branding on the belly pan further elevate the build.

AD Koncept will produce 50 units of the special-edition GSX-S950 R, and each will come with a serialized badge. Suzuki France will also present the project at the French Grand Prix on May 13-15, 2022. Each GSX-950 R unit will retail for €11,549 ($12,170 USD), which is a reasonable markup from the base model GSX-950's €9,999 ($10,550 USD) price tag.