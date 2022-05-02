Motorcycle gear companies design four-season motorcycle jackets to handle anything the open road can throw at them. It’s no surprise for grand touring travelers to encounter all four seasons in one day of riding, and versatile features help jackets adapt to the various conditions. As more bikes come out of hibernation in the Northern Hemisphere, Swiss gear maker IXS presents the Lennik-ST jacket with four-season functionality.

IXS may highlight the Lennik-ST's weather resistance, but it doesn’t go light on safety either. Composed of 450D Polyester, the textile outer shell remains lightweight while delivering robust protection. Extra safety comes in the form of reinforced, Hitena-lined panels at the elbows and shoulders. As expected, the Lennik-ST also boasts level 2 Impac-TEC elbow and shoulder armor as well, but IXS includes a level 2 back protector as standard. Those protective properties lead to a Class AA PPE rating.

The four-season jacket effortlessly adjusts to different climates thanks to the soltoTEX waterproof membrane and a removable thermal layer. For warmer temps, the fixed mesh lining and eight vents maximize airflow. Two-way zippers at the cuffs allow users to amplify insulation or ventilation, while additional arm, elbow, wrist, and waist adjustments help personalize the fit.

An elastic cord cinches the waist for a form-fitting silhouette and soft inserts at the color enhance comfort. Five exterior pockets, two interior pockets, and one Napoleon pocket offer ore than enough storage space, and the trouser connection loop helps riders pair the shape-shifting jacket with suitable IXS touring pants.

The Swiss brand features the Lennik-ST jacket in all-black and a gray/brown/orange color scheme. Retailing for €299.95 ($315 USD), the IXS jacket comes in sizes S-5XL. With a host of protective materials, multiple layers, and comfort-oriented features, the IXS Lennik-ST prepares grand touring riders for the various conditions of the open road.