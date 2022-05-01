Touratech’s newest creation is a boot that can quite possibly do almost any type of touring you throw at it. Whether it’s sport-touring, adventure-touring, or just touring, the Destino Ultimate GTX boots may be the best of all worlds from Touratech.

If you’re looking to pare down your boot collection, or if you’re tired of rummaging through your closet and deciding which boots to take on your next ride, why not minimize the clutter and just get one model that can do it all? Touring boots offer riders a wide array of features and options, but the Destino Ultimate GTX is quite literally a model that has the “comfort of a touring boot, the safety of a sports boot, and the robustness of an MX boot,” as stated by Touratech themselves.

The Destino Ultimate GTX is another collaboration between Touratech and Rev’it, and its product page is packed to the gills with claims and features that make it look like a boot for almost all types of riding. Surely it’s not a casual riding sneaker, there are features baked in that mile-munching riders will surely appreciate.

Gallery: Touratech Destino Ultimate GTX Boots

4 Photos

Long hours on the demands comfort, and the Destino is engineered with a flexible joint system that puts a SEESOFT protector in the tongue of the boot along with a sole constructed out of Vibram rubber that is reinforced in key areas to protect your feet and enhance your interaction with your foot controls on the bike. The result is a boot that’s less like a snowboarding boot. Open-cell foam is used in the insole of the Destino for walking comfort and paired with the flexibility of its chassis, it makes for a comfy boot to walk in despite its bulk.

Adventure riders will appreciate the Dynamic Support Frame of the boot that sees a calf shield, heel cup, and a stability frame to reduce impact, resist twisting motion, and achieve the highest possible protection level: EN 13634:2017 Level 2.

On top of all of that, a BOA system is used for the boots’ enclosure, and GTX stands for Gore-Tex which is perhaps the most renowned (and expensive) water-resistant membrane out on the market.

So how much will this boot cost? It’s in the ballpark of about $600 USD, or €555 EUR on Touratech’s international website. Is it expensive? Quite, but if it replaces a bunch of other boots in my wardrobe, consider it a definite maybe.