To close out March, 2022, Moto Guzzi made the exciting announcement that the Moto Guzzi Experience was back this year for several European dates. What about U.S. fans, though? If you’ve been wondering exactly that for the past few weeks, fear not: Moto Guzzi has big plans for the Moto Guzzi Experience on American shores in 2022, as well.

Three separate Moto Guzzi Experiences are planned in the U.S. in 2022. Participants who already have their own Moto Guzzi bikes are welcome to join in the fun, of course—but having a Guzzi already isn’t necessary, because you can also rent one for the trip. If you’d like to bring a passenger—either on your own bike or on a rented Guzzi—that's totally fine, too.

The first 2022 Moto Guzzi Experience kicks off on June 15 in the Ozarks, departing from Bentonville, Arkansas. The tour lasts through June 20, 2022, and will see your days filled with 150 to 200-mile(ish) riding stints, exploring fantastic roads, gorgeous views, and local charm the entire way.

The second 2022 Moto Guzzi Experience explores Montana and Wyoming, from July 27 through August 1. This round both begins and ends in Bozeman, Montana, and participants will do a gorgeous wilderness loop, exploring some of the most fantastic natural sights this nation has to offer. Gallatin National Forest, Yellowstone National Park, and a visceral understanding of why it’s called “big sky country” are all on the agenda.

The third and final 2022 Moto Guzzi Experience will explore California from September 28 through October 6. It starts in Santa Monica, winding up the Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu, hitting the Sierra Nevada, the Sequoia National Forest, the Sonora Pass, Santa Barbara wine country, and more. It’s a seven-day tour instead of a five-day one, and there’s a whole lot to see and do, both on and off the bike.

Tour costs for the Ozarks and Montana/Wyoming trip include five nights in hotels, full board (excluding alcohol), a motorcycle tour leader, and a support vehicle tour leader. Participants who rent Guzzis for the trip also have fuel and liability insurance included in their travel costs. Prices for this tour range from $1,000 for a passenger up to $2,500 for a rider who chooses to rent a Guzzi for the trip. As you’d expect, the California trip prices are a little more since they cover eight nights in hotels. For California, prices range from $1,500 for a passenger up to $3,000 for a rider who rents a Guzzi for this trip.

Registration is open on the official Moto Guzzi North America website for all three of these Experiences. If you want to do the Ozarks trip, you must register by June 1, 2022. The registration cutoff for the Montana/Wyoming trip is July 15, 2022, and the deadline for the California trip is September 15, 2022.

To find out more information or sign up, be sure to check out the Moto Guzzi Experience link in our Sources.