Do you love coming up with graphics for your favorite bikes? If the answer is yes, and you love a KTM Duke, then your favorite Austrian OEM has just the contest for you. To get spring and summer started right in the northern hemisphere, KTM just announced its Design Your Duke contest in 2022.

To enter, contestants will need to come up with their own graphic designs crafted to suit a KTM Duke. They can be anything you want, as long as the only trademarked logo you use is the KTM logo—no brand names or racing-type liveries with sponsors allowed for this contest.

From there, contestants will need to use Vectary 3D Studio to upload and render their completed designs on a 3D model of a Duke. The final step in the entry process is to upload the finished creation to Instagram and use the appropriate hashtag, #DesignYourDukeContest. That’s it! KTM provides the template for you to use (downloadable on its website), so as long as you stick to designing within that template, you should be good to upload it into Vectary 3D and go from there.

Some other rules to note: Multiple entries are allowed from one person, but each entry must have a separate Instagram post. You can include multiple images from the same design entry (such as multiple angles of your design on the bike, for example) in a single post, but multiple designs in the same post are not allowed. Also, you must use the Vectary 3D Studio app to create your renders.

Who can participate in this contest? If you’re at least 18 years old and you live somewhere in Europe, you’re eligible to participate. Sadly, for the moment, if you live anywhere outside of Europe, this contest is not open to you. The contest started on April 21, 2022 and will run through June 21, 2022—at which point KTM stunt rider and brand ambassador Rok Bagoroš will announce the winner.

What can you win? The grand prize winner of the Design Your Duke contest will receive their very own 2022 KTM Duke—either a 125, 390, 890, or 890R, depending on what European motorcycle license they hold at the time of winning. The winner will also receive a sticker kit designed with their winning design, with both handover of the bike and application of the sticker kit at the KTM Motohall in Mattighofen, Austria. Finally, the winner will also walk away with a 500 Euro (approximately $537) voucher, good for KTM PowerParts for their new Duke.

You should be aware that if you win, you’re responsible for all travel and accommodation costs associated with going to the KTM Motohall to pick up your prize. According to the official rules, KTM explicitly states that it won’t provide those things. (We’re not sure if KTM would like it if you brought a tent and just camped outside, but you could probably ask.)

Good luck to all who participate, and we can’t wait to see your designs! If you’re just interested in seeing what people come up with (or you’re located in a country outside of Europe and can’t participate yourself), you can of course follow the #DesignYourDukeContest hashtag on IG to see what people are creating.