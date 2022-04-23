Ducati’s back on track once again with its World Ducati Week for 2022. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and its subsequent travel and event restrictions, the Italian brand is back once again with dates and other bits of information.

The event was announced back in November of last year, but it’s only now that the Italian brand has been able to confirm the dates for the event: July 22 until 24, 2022. Ducati will paint the Misano Adriatico circuit red along with the Romagna Riviera.

You can see that Ducati’s main tagline for the event this year is “Let’s Ride as One,” a call for all Ducatistas from across the globe. While the event is definitely Ducati, all brands are welcome to share the passion of riding on two wheels for World Ducati Week.

With that being said, anyone from across the globe is welcome to join the World Ducati Week. It doesn’t matter where you are from, and what does is the fact that you enjoy motorcycles regardless of their class or segment. Whether you ride a cruiser, sport-tourer, adventure tourer, or even a scooter, all are welcome to “Ride as One.”

During the week, Ducati will host the Race of Champions, which will see Ducati riders race against each other on track at Misano. The brand’s talented roster from MotoGP, Superbike, and even Supersport will be participating in the race, and if you want more Ducati is preparing riding experiences, parades, and other shows for attendees to enjoy.

Tickets will be available for purchase from the Ducati website and are available as either a Biker Pass or Visitor Pass, the former of which indicates that you will be bringing a motorcycle to the event. World Ducati Week ticket holders will also be eligible to visit the Ducati Factory and Museum in Borgo Panigale at a reduced cost, and attendees under the age of 18 will be admitted free of charge at the event. Also, if you happen to be part of an official Ducati club in your country and happen to be active for 2022, members can avail of a discount for the ticket.

The tickets to World Ducati Week will come in an online format. Be sure to consult your dealership to find out if you’re eligible for a discount as well as other perks.