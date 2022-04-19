Yamaha Releases 2023 Fluo 125 Commuter Scooter In Brazil

Scooters are undeniably among the most practical means of transport out there. This is especially true when it comes to getting around in highly urbanized environments. It’s no surprise, really, that scooters are the most common vehicles in major cities across Asia, Europe, and South America, whose layouts are a lot tighter, more compact, and densely populated than those in North America.

It’s interesting to see the motorcycle ecosystem in these parts of the world, as manufacturers release models in these countries which aren’t available anywhere else in the world. Brazil, for instance, has the Yamaha Crosser 150, a small-displacement dual-sport/ adventure bike that looks like tons of fun. Team Blue also has a variety of scooters specific to Brazil, the newest of which is the Fluo 125. Asian readers, particularly those from Indonesia, may be familiar with the Fluo, as it’s essentially the same model as the FreeGo, a popular commuter in the Southeast Asian country.

When it comes to styling, the Fluo 125 is clearly a budget-friendly, commuter-focused machine. It’s priced at 13,390 Brazilian Reals, translating to around $2,877 USD. It offers no-frills mobility, in a very what-you-see-is-what-you-get approach. Sporty bodywork adorns the scooter, while funky two-tone paint options give the scooter a youthful appeal. On the performance side, it packs a 125cc single-cylinder engine capable of returning 9.6 horsepower. Sure, it’s definitely not a performer, but you can expect to get some pretty stellar fuel economy figures from this machine. Plus, 10 ponies is plenty for use around town and in the city.

When it comes to features, the Fluo 125 is pretty decent. For starters, it gets a single disc brake up front that comes equipped with ABS. A USB charging port comes standard, too, making ideal for on-the-go individuals needing to charge their devices on the way to school or work. Furthermore, Yamaha has thrown in a generous 25 liters of under-seat storage, allowing riders to store their valuables with ease. Last but not least, the Fluo 125 gets a full LED lighting setup, ensuring utmost visibility when commuting at night.