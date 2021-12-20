Yamaha has released an affordable adventure bike in Brazil called the Crosser 150. Small-capacity, lightweight machines are popular in the South American country thanks to their maneuverability and practicality, especially given the country's tight, congested urban streets. While scooters are plentiful in Brazil, small capacity dual-sports are popular, too, as they can go practically anywhere in relative ease and comfort.

The 2022 Yamaha Crosser 150 takes versatility a step further. It boasts the capability to run on different types of fuels such as gasoline, ethanol, or both. This gives riders the confidence to go the extra mile, and travel beyond the confines of the urban jungle. Furthermore, the bike's lightweight engine, a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit pumps out 13 horsepower, making it plenty powerful for commutes around the city, as well as adventures on rugged, off-road terrain. It sends power to the back wheel via a rudimentary five-speed manual transmission.

To ensure comfort on the road, as well as a confidence-inspiring ride when there are no roads, the new Crosser 150 rides on long-travel suspension consisting of standard telescopic units up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. A one-piece, two-up saddle offers versatile ergonomics, and the option to ride with a pillion, while its high handlebars gives you an upright, commanding seating position. The Crosser 150 comes to a stop with disc brakes front and back, with single-channel ABS as standard.

At the moment, the Crosser 150 is available only in Brazil, and is priced at the equivalent of $2,737 USD for the base, S variant, and $2,772 for the top-of-the-line Z variant. It's available in four colorways consisting of Black Eclipse, Sports White, Competition Blue, and Dakar Sand. While only on sale in Brazil, this bike could certainly have a place in other markets, especially in Asia and Europe, where small capacity two-wheelers are the most practical mode of transport.