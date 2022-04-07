Have you been laying awake at night, wondering when BMW would release the details on its 2022 BMW Safari GS Enduro event? Then we’ve got good news for you! The fine folks at BMW Safari just announced that this year’s event will start in Dubbo, New South Wales, and finish in South Australia’s wine country in Barossa Valley.

The fun starts in earnest on August 14, 2022 and runs seven days of adventure, drawing to a conclusion on August 21, 2022. There will be plenty of outback exploration to enjoy in between those start and end points, hitting destinations including Wilpena Pound, Cameron Corner, Strezlecki Track, White Cliffs, Tibooburra, and Arkaroola.

This event is strictly for GS riders, and is almost entirely off-road in nature—including the possibility of some sandy portions. BMW Motorrad Australia will try to avoid the sand if possible, but wants riders to know that it’s not completely off the table, depending on what changing weather conditions throw at the group. It’s also the kind of trip where there will be quite a bit of camping involved, so if you’re not up for that type of experience, this may not be the adventure tour for you.

If that all sounds like music to your ears, though, then you’ll want to know some additional details. For one, multiple packages are available, depending on how many nights accommodation versus camping you’d like to experience along the way. Either way, the trip will last for seven days of riding and eight nights away from everything except the rest of your tour group.

Amenities include a route clearly marked by lead riders each day, as well as a route sheet and GPS files to help with navigation. Medical, luggage, BMW tech support, and three fuel top-ups will also be available. Tire service, support vehicles, eight dinners, six lunches, and six breakfasts are all included. A feature-length event video, event photographer, and an event swag pack with a t-shirt, luggage tags, and assorted other goodies is also included.

To participate, you’ll of course need a BMW GS, as well as a few other things:

Motorcycle license

Off-road riding safety gear

Off-road style boots

Off-road tires (can be ordered and fitted at the event)

Optional GPS capability

Ambulance cover

Domestic travel insurance (recommended)

Maximum 2 x 55L soft luggage bags (one for camp gear, one for your other stuff)

Camping gear including a tent, sleeping mat, sleeping bag, pillow, and camp chair

Three separate packages will be available for the 2022 BMW Safari GS Enduro: Adventurer, with four nights single accommodation, three nights shared accommodation, and a single night of camping; Explorer, with seven nights shared accommodation and one night camping; and Wanderer, with four nights of shared accommodation and four nights of camping. No prices are available just yet for any of these packages, but they’ll be released closer to the official registration date.

When does registration open? If you’re interested in participating in the 2022 BMW Safari GS Enduro in New South Wales and South Australia, you’ll be able to sign up as of Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9 a.m. via the link in our Sources.