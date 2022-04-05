Yamaha is starting out 2022 on an absolute electric two-wheeler roll. In March, 2022, Yamaha Motor Europe hosted its Switch ON event, where it introduced a range of electric scooters, concepts, and e-bikes.

That was just the start, though. Yamaha went on to give us a more detailed look at the new NEO’s, an all-electric scooter that uses the same model name as an earlier combustion model in Yamaha’s history. Shortly after that, Yamaha unveiled its pilot E01 lease program in Japan—with an understanding that it would also launch E01 pilot programs in additional markets across Asia and Europe. Details centered on the Japanese market release, of course—with future plans to be announced down the line.

On March 25, 2022, Yamaha Motor Europe announced a new deal with French scooter-sharing company Troopy. The pair had previously worked together to bring the Yamaha Tricity—its three-wheeled combustion scooter, which comes in a few displacements—to the local scooter-sharing market. There’s one big change in 2022, though: All future scooter-sharing by Troopy involving Yamaha vehicles will be electric.

“As a trusted partner for Yamaha, Troopy started scooter-sharing operations with the Tricity 125 in Paris, in 2018. Since then, Troopy has enabled tens of thousands of users to experience Yamaha's Leaning Multi-Wheel Technology, whilst facilitating easy and safe commuting in an urban and suburban environment,” Yamaha Motor Europe president Eric de Seynes said in a statement.

“Given the recent evolution of the mobility environment across Europe, very soon Troopy fleet will be made of two Yamaha electric scooter models, featuring advanced zero-emission technology, to meet the commuting needs of urban users,” he continued.

“The two Yamaha models utilized will be the new Neos in its sharing version and the E01, a scooter that has been specifically developed for large-scale pilot projects like the one to be run by Troopy. This important step in our partnership will allow scooter sharing users to benefit from the best-in-class service offered by Troopy, combined with the undisputable quality of Yamaha’s scooters,” de Seynes concluded.

Exact details about the rollout of Yamaha and Troopy’s new electric scooter sharing program in France have yet to be released. Will the E01 pilot program center around Paris? That seems most likely, but we don’t yet have confirmation that will be the case. So far, Yamaha Motor Europe says that this Troopy collaboration is expected to begin sharing Yamaha’s two new electric scooter models sometime in summer, 2022. As always, we’ll be sure to share more information as and when we have it.