Three Yamaha models were recognized this year by the Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2022. The Yamaha YZF-R7 and MT-09 were the two bikes that were awarded this year, with a special mention to Yamaha’s jetski called the SuperJet.

Yamaha has been bringing home Red Dot awards since 2012, and this year marks the 11th year in a row for Team Blue. The Red Dot Awards is organized by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordhein Westfalen and is one of the industry’s most celebrated events. Pretty much any product in any industry can be recognized at the design awards. Everything from cars to other bikes and even accessories, like motorcycle luggage, can stand a chance to win.

Team Blue also shared the spotlight this year with Team Red, Honda. The other Japanese brand was recognized for the Honda NT1100 And ADV350, marking the third year in a row for Honda—still a few years off from Yamaha’s streak.

Gallery: 2021 Yamaha MT-09

17 Photos

Now onto the bikes. The Yamaha MT-09 is a stunning example of Yamaha’s “Dark Side Of Japan” philosophy. The current model year is updated over its predecessor sporting a revised design along with a slew of updates that level up the sport-naked to another level. Yamaha still went with its tried-and-tested 889cc CP3 engine. Team Blue reduced its weight by 8.81 pounds for this iteration by using the unique SPINFORGED WHEEL technology that helps reduce unsprung weight, as well as a new lightweight CF aluminum die-cast frame.

Gallery: 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7

44 Photos

Meanwhile, the new kid on the block proved its worth to the rest of the world. Yamaha’s YZF-R series is among the most renowned lineup of sportbikes, and the R7 is Team Blue’s newest middle child in the middleweight category. The successor to the venerable R6 comes with managed the CP2 engine, a powerplant that is shared with a bunch of other Yamaha motorcycles like the MT-07 and Ténéré 700. With 689ccs to play with, and a 270-degree parallel twin beating at its heart, the YZF-R7’s performance is further heightened by Yamaha’s updates which include inverted forks in the front, an assist and slipper clutch, as well as revised fairings that maximize aerodynamics.

Finally, how can we forget the SuperJet? Yamaha’s personal watercraft comes with a four-stroke three-cylinder motor that’s not lifted from the MT-09. The jetski has 1,049ccs to play with and is not a CP3. Equipped with the TR-1 marine engine from Team Blue, it bagged a Red Dot design award this year after a full model overhaul for the first time in 30 years.

Yamaha’s keeping its streak going this year, but let’s see what Team Blue have up their sleeve so they can mark the 12th year of consecutive Red Dot awards in 2023.