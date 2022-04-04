Italian entrepreneur Claudio Castiglioni built his legacy by saving and reviving marquee Italian motorcycle brands such as MV Agusta and Ducati. For that reason, Castiglioni’s magic touch will always be linked to the iconic Ducati 916 and MV Agusta F4 superbikes. When Claudio Castiglioni passed away in 2011, his son, Giovanni Castiglioni, had big shoes to fill.

However, Giovanni continues to forge his own path after his tenure as MV Agusta President ended in 2019. The Italian entrepreneur’s latest endeavor doesn’t have to do with saving a legendary nameplate, though. Instead, Castiglioni is building his legacy on the future of electric mobility.

Chinese electric motorcycle specialists VMoto recently signed a strategic partnership and investment agreement with Castiglioni as the brand seeks to expand in Europe. Under the agreement, Castiglioni will make a direct investment in the company and become a member of Vmoto’s board of directors.

Alongside Castiglioni, VMoto strengthened its relationship with joint venture partner Graziano Milone. After finding success with Vmoto’s Italian distribution company, Vmoto Soco Italy (VSI), Milone will become VSI’s Chief Marketing Officer and President of Strategy and Business Development.

As a result of Milone’s new role and Castiglioni’s new investment, the two Italian businessmen will each own 25 percent of VSI.

“(Giovanni Castiglioni’s) experience and impressive track record in the global motorcycle industry gives me great confidence in his ability to support Vmoto in delivering unprecedented growth and success,” explained Vmoto Managing Director Charles Chen. “I am also thrilled to consolidate my friendship and collaboration with Graziano Milone who, in addition to playing a strategic and important role for Vmoto, has increased his stake in the company as a demonstration of the trust he places in Vmoto.”

While the VMoto collaboration marks a new venture for Castiglioni, it isn’t his first rodeo in the electric mobility sector. Castiglioni previously invested in Australian e-bike company Stealth in June, 2021. Giovanni Castiglioni may not have the Ducati 916 and MV Agusta F4 to his credit, but he’s filling his father’s shoes in his own unique way.