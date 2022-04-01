Indian automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra purchased the rights to the BSA name in 2016. While that acquisition armed the manufacturer to go head-to-head with Royal Enfield in the modern-classic category, BSA didn’t officially unveil the 2022 Gold Star 650 until December, 2022.

For many retro fans, the reveal was worth the wait, though. The new Gold Star will boast a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 652cc single that makes 45 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 40.5 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. A five-speed transmission transfers all that giddy-up to the 17-inch rear wheel via chain drive. The 18-inch front hoop benefits from Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires, and the 41mm front end captures the old-school look.

With Brembo brakes, a 469.5-pound curb weight, and period-correct paint options, the BSA Gold Star 650 looks poised for a showdown with Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins. Unfortunately, BSA’s U.K. and E.U. dealerships aren’t similarly prepared to roll out the new throwback standard just yet. The brand initially pegged the Gold Star to hit showrooms in March, 2022. Well, March has come and gone, but the BSAs are still nowhere to be found.

As a result of the setback, the revived nameplate will continue to develop its European dealer network and aim to officially launch its maiden model in May, 2022, with units reaching dealership floors in June, 2022. BSA will introduce the Gold Star 650 to key European markets first before expanding to the U.S. and South America.

Currently, Classic Legends manufacturers the model in India, but BSA plans to open a U.K. facility in order to split manufacturing efforts. The new Gold Star 650 still has British roots, however, with U.K. firm Redline Studios designing the motorcycle and British engineering company Ricardo fashioning the frame. The big-bore thumper comes by way of Austria’s Rotax with a helping hand from the Technical University of Graz.

The world may have to wait a few extra months before the 2022 Gold Star 650 makes its debut, but if it can live up to the spec sheet, that delay will be worth the wait.