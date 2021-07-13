The Jawa Classic Gets Two New Commemorative Color Options

Small capacity cruisers such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, as well as the Jawa Classic continue to be extremely popular in India. While the trend of small to mid-sized cruisers is only beginning to pick up in other parts of the world, India has been at it for many years, with loads of weird, wonderful, and head-turning machines available exclusively in the country. One such example would be the Jawa Classic.

The Jawa Classic is a retro-style cruiser which features timeless styling, comfortable upright ergonomics, and a decently powerful engine, considering its 293cc displacement. Its single-cylinder motor churns out the better part of 27 horsepower, 10 ponies more than the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which by the way, is more than 50 cubes up in displacement. This is thanks largely in part to Jawa's liquid-cooling system and electronic fuel injection. The Jawa Classic is underpinned by some decent componentry consisting of standard telescopic forks up front mated to twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the back. It also gets front and rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Having said all that, Classic Legends, the folks responsible for distributing Jawa across India, has recently introduced two new color options for the Classic consisting of Khaki and Midnight Grey. The two colors are meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 Pakistan War, wherein India was the decisive victor. Both the Khaki and Midnight Grey color options for the Jawa Classic feature the Indian Army insignia surrounded by a laurel wreath to symbolize the historic achievement.

The new color options feature a sleek matte finish, and are complemented by blacked-out components ranging from the engine, suspension components, rims, and exhuast. Apart from the new color options, the Jawa Classic also comes with a few updates including a redesigned saddle, some tweaks to the chassis and suspension setup, a revised exhaust system, and the integration of a new trip meter onto the bike's instrumentation. The new colors of the Jawa Classic are priced at Rs 193,357, or the equivalent of $2,591 USD.