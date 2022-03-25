It seems like nothing can keep down eight-time world champion Marc Marquez. We’ve seen it time and time again. From his valiant race-winning return from a violent high-side crash at the 2019 ThaiGP to winning three 2021 races after sitting out the 2020 season with a broken arm, there’s no quit in the Repsol Honda rider. During the 2022 pre-season, Marquez battled yet another bout with diplopia before returning to the grid for the opening round.

Unfortunately, the six-time MotoGP title winner just can’t catch a break, as he endured yet another brutal high-side crash during the warm-up session prior to the 2022 Indonesian Grand Prix. Throughout the race weekend, number 93 struggled to match the pace of frontrunners like Fabio Quartararo, Jorge Martin, and Johann Zarco.

Marquez’s persistence resulted in a catastrophic qualifying session, with the Repsol rider crashing both his bikes and only securing the 15th spot on the grid. On race day, Marquez continued to look for more time on the track, when he suffered a high-speed high-side crash at turn 7 of the Mandalika circuit.

The force of the crash catapulted Marquez in the air, tumbling end over end before colliding with the tarmac. Luckily, the rider rose to his feet under his own power, but he staggered about before returning to the paddock. Marquez later visited a local hospital and was declared unfit to race due to a concussion. While the Grand Prix came and went, Marquez’s health woes didn’t end after leaving Indonesia.

On the way back home to Spain, Marquez started experiencing vision discomfort. Upon arrival, his trusted physician Dr. Sánchez Dalmau confirmed that Marquez’s diplopia returned yet again as a result of the crash. There’s is a silver lining, though, as Dr. Dalmau characterizes Marquez’s latest bout as less severe than his previous diagnosis.

Never deterred, number 93 took to Instagram to reassure his fanbase that intends to return in due time. Marquez launched a post on March 24, 2022, including a Spanish caption, but the text translates to, “Today I don't feel like smiling but we'll find a way to do it again. Always strong.”

Ever since the opening round of the 2020 season, Marquez has struggled with finding his form following a string of injuries. However, we can’t say that we’re surprised by his ambitions to return to the grid.