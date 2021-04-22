Six-time world champion Marc Márquez is back to racing in MotoGP after an extended time away due to injury. Whether the timing was simply fortuitous or Alpinestars planned to launch it upon his return, the company’s 2021 MM93 collection is here and ready for you to check out. There are jackets, gloves, riding shoes, and even a backpack to consider, so let’s take a look.

The MM93 Rio Hondo Waterproof Jacket offers a waterproof membrane, zipped air vents, and a removable thermal liner tucked inside. Adjustability to whatever weather conditions you’re riding through is a snap. TPU sliders adorn the shoulders, along with Alpinestars Bio-Air CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors tucked inside. Chest pad and back protector compartments are included, but you must purchase those pieces of armor separately if you wish to fit them. Ample adjustability is included with a hook-and-loop waist strap and strategically placed snap adjusters elsewhere.

The lines on the MM93 Austin Waterproof Jacket may seem subtle, but the graphics say otherwise. It comes in your choice of black or red, and the shell is made of 600 denier polyester with double PU coating. Upper side vents promote airflow, and you get two front zippered pockets, one waterproof inner document pocket, and two additional inner pockets in the liner. There’s also a removable thermal liner, and CE level 1 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protection comes standard. The included back protector pocket can fit a Nucleon CE Level 2 back protector if you purchase it separately. A youth version of this jacket is also available, with all the same features but slightly different graphics.

Next, we have three new pairs of gloves to choose from, ranging through the MM93 Losail V2, the MM93 Rio Hondo V2 Air, and the MM93 Twin Ring V2 gloves. The Losail V2 is a short, urban-focused textile glove with hard knuckle armor, a synthetic suede palm, and a hook-and-loop wrist closure. The Rio Hondo V2 Air is a short, perforated leather glove designed for good airflow when it’s hot. It, too, offers hard knuckle protection, synthetic suede in strategic places on the underside, and a hook-and-loop wrist closure.

If you want a full-gauntlet leather sportbike glove, the Twin Ring V2 is more your speed. It features precurved finger compartments, over-molded polymer knuckle protection, the Alpinestars finger bridge over your third and fourth fingers, and a Velcro cuff closure. All three gloves also feature touchscreen-compatible finger tips for additional rider ease of use.

The Austin Riding Shoes come in a few different variants, all featuring red and black to differing degrees. Alpinestars doesn’t mention a lot about the construction of these shoes, except to say that they feature “a lightweight, durable microfiber chassis and comfort-giving interior mesh.” Material or construction specifics aren’t mentioned, and these also don’t appear to have a shift pad, if that matters to you.

Gallery: Alpinestars 2021 MM93 Gear Collection

27 Photos

Meanwhile, the MM93 CR-X Drystar Riding Shoes are constructed somewhat like running shoes, and even specifically state that they feature a 9 mm drop (the offset between the heel and toe), comparable to many running shoes to smooth your heel-toe transition. The Drystar membrane keeps your feet dry in wet weather, and TPU ankle discs are hidden inside to protect your ankles without being obtrusive. The soles are made of an oil-resistant dual rubber compound, and the outsoles are made with grip and abrasion resistance in mind. These also have a TPU shift pad, so they’re ride-ready.

Finally, if you need to carry some stuff on your back and show your MM93 support while doing it, there’s the Jerez V2 backpack. As you’d expect, it has many of the features found on a lot of nicer backpacks these days, including ergonomic shoulder straps to balance your load, removable waist strap, grab handle integrated into the shoulder system, YKK zippers, strategically placed foam padding and mesh to enhance airflow while wearing, and a removable, waterproof rain cover.

All these items will be available in a range of sizes—well, except the backpack—from the Alpinestars online store. Prices range from $56.95 for the MM93 Losail V2 gloves up to $329.95 for the MM93 Rio Hondo Waterproof Jacket. As of April 22, 2021, the entire collection as listed online has buttons so you can sign up to be notified when they’re available, if you’re interested.