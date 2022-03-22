Spring has officially sprung in the Northern Hemisphere. While motorcyclists prepare for warmer weather, they also have to take the mixed spring conditions into account. For that reason, Swiss gear manufacturer IXS has released a new four-season, sport-touring jacket, the Sport-Carbon ST, to deal with Mother Nature’s shifting moods throughout the season.

IXS constructs the Sport-Carbon ST’s outer shell with abrasion-resistant 600D polyester Oxford fabric. Reinforced seams on the sleeves also improve structural integrity in the event of a crash. That tough exterior isn’t the last line of defense, though. The sport-touring jacket also sports level 2 ImpacTec TP-02 armor at the elbows and shoulders that help the Sport-Carbon achieve a AA CE rating. The IXS jacket doesn’t come equipped with a back protector, but a supplied pocket allows customers to purchase a pad separately.

While many riders anticipate warmer weather on the horizon, IXS equips the Sport-Carbon ST to deal with the occasional April shower as well. The fixed mesh liner prioritizes airflow with four ventilation pockets (two at the sides and two at the back) pushing fresh air through the body of the jacket. On the other hand, a removable thermal liner and two-layer TEX Z-Liner membrane seals out moisture.

Outside of inclement weather, IXS outfits the Sport-Carbon ST with a slew of comfort-oriented features as well. The jacket’s forearms, elbows, and wrists feature adjustable straps so users can personalize the fit. Accordion stretch side panels automatically adapt to the rider’s frame, but users can also fasten the width-adjustable jacket hem for a more tailored fit.

A connection zipper at the back enables long-distance travelers to pair the jacket with touring pants, while two exterior pockets, two interior pockets, and one Napoleon pouch offer plenty of storage for the rider’s personal items and spare parts or tools. The Sport-Carbon ST only comes in a black colorway but IXS offers the versatile jacket in sizes S to 3XL. At €249.95 ($275 USD), the sport-touring jacket is a feature-rich yet budget-friendly option that changes with the seasons.