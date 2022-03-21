The two-wheeled electric mobility industry is packed with diverse options to serve a wide variety of commuters and recreational riders. From Super73’s new C1X concept to Ducati’s Futa e-bike to Yamaha’s E01 electric scooter, the market isn’t short on options or ideas.

Italian electric mobility brand Reinova made waves when it partnered with Energica in May, 2021. The company is making headlines again in 2022, but this time Reinova is forging its own path with the new To-Move startup. The spinoff brand will focus on designing and developing new electric vehicle platforms for urban environments, and the firm’s first project will be a foldable electric scooter concept.

"We will be fast, agile, and above all always innovative. We will be guided by the curiosity to express in products what nature shows us!” explained designer Andrea Strippoli. To-Move was born to combine Italian ideas and products. Reinova and e-power will make the technological contribution to the development of the Powertrain. We will give the dress to the best Italian technology.”

To-Move developed the new prototype scooter with the help of the Polytechnic University of Turin. Along with the vehicle's sustainable drivetrain, the team will outfit the scooter with environmentally-friendly materials such as bamboo. The replaceable bamboo side panels also allow the user to express themselves with specially-painted bodywork.

The foldable configuration will enable commuters to quickly collapse the two-wheeler for easy stowage on buses, trains, and at the office. The electric scoot is just the tip of the iceberg, though, with Move-To also developing a self-driving transport vehicle that will multiple passengers.

“I feel the need to support the development of new mobility in Italy and to create completely new vehicle platforms driven by futuristic ideas that respect the circular economy,” admitted Reinova CEO Giuseppe Corcione. “To-Move is just the first example of how Reinova can contribute to creating and converting industrial realities by not addressing the problem of what is lost but by focusing on what can be built, seizing the opportunities generated by this massive industrial revolution.

“Connectivity, sharing, sustainability and modularity are the pillars of this ambitious project combined with Italian creativity and the enhancement of Made in Italy."