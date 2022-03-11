Yamaha has pulled the covers off the 2022 Jupiter 135L in Malaysia. Motorcycles like the Jupiter, referred to as underbones, are extremely popular all across Asia, as they combine the best of both worlds from scooters and motorcycles. They provide the practicality of scooters—under-seat storage and ease of maneuverability, as well as the agility of motorcycles thanks to their manual-transmission or rotary gearboxes.

The Jupiter is exactly that: a sporty-style underbone that’s been designed primarily for commuting. For the 2022 model-year, Yamaha has accentuated the sporty side by updating its bodywork. It now looks more futuristic and Transformer-like, slightly borrowing some design cues from its bigger siblings in Yamaha’s MT naked bike range. It’s sharp bodywork and swooping lines can even be considered reminiscent of the previous generation YZF-R6. Similarly, it shares the same sporty aesthetic as the Yamaha Exciter 155 in other Asian markets—I know, Yamaha isn’t the best when it comes to naming bikes.

As for its features, the Jupiter 135L has clearly been built to a budget. It misses out on all the tech features of its bigger siblings such as mobile connectivity. However, it does get LED headlights and a digital LCD instrument cluster. A USB charger, front storage compartment, and ample 4.6-liter fuel tank come as standard equipment, too. At the heart of this commuter-focused machine lies Yamaha’s 135cc single-cylinder motor. It’s been tweaked slightly to comply with the latest emissions regulations, so it now gets electronic fuel-injection affording it a modest output of 12 ponies.

Apart from the engine, the new Jupiter gets updated hardware, too. Front and rear disc brakes are now standard, as compared to the previous model which got a drum brake at the back. A conventional telescopic front fork, and a preload-adjustable monoshock handle suspension duties. Overall, it tips the scales at a beginner-friendly 109 kilograms ready to ride, making it a solid choice as a workhorse, all-rounder machine. As for pricing, it retails for RM7,798, or around $1,862 USD.