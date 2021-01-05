In Asia, underbone motorcycles are a favorite among commuters who ride motorcycles on a daily basis. Combining the practicality of a scooter with the dimensions of a mid sized motorcycle, underbones are both fun and practical machines. For 2021, Yamaha has updated the Exciter 155 for the Vietnamese market.

Known in other markets as the Sniper, the Exciter 155 boats features and components which make it one of the most sought after bikes in the underbone segment. Designed as a sporty take on a commuter underbone, the Exciter 155 comes with a few notable updates for the 2021 model year. For Starters, it gets a five cube bump in displacement, and now shares the same power plant as the majority of Yamaha's 155cc lineup. That's right, the Exciter 155 gets the same engine as the XSR155 neo retro cafe racer, MT-15 naked streetfighter, and R15 sportbike.

Equipped with Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, the new Exciter 155 promises improved performance alongside better fuel economy. Other features include a keyless ignition system, a multi-function LCD instrument panel, and a mobile phone charger. It comes with revised ergonomics tweaked for sportier riding, as well as a larger 5.4-liter fuel tank to cover extra miles.

Now, as far as styling is concerned, the new Exciter 155 bears similar styling cues to Yamaha's flagship line of sportbikes. Unlike other underbone bikes in the market which prominently outline the bike's skeleton, the Exciter 155 comes with beefy body panels that give the bike an illusion of size. Unlike its competitors, as well, the Exciter 155 also comes standard with a full suite of LED lights. The launch of the 2021 Yamaha Exciter 155 is indicative of Yamaha's intention of updating their offering for the premium underbone segment across the Asian market.