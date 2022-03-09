The Quail Motorcycle Gathering will return after a two-year hiatus, and organizers are hitting the ground running. The 2022 event will feature five build categories including classes dedicated to Harley-Davidson's legendary XR750 and BMW’s iconic /5 line, but festivities will extend beyond the Quail Lodge & Golf Club grounds.

Two days prior to the 2022 Gathering, the sixth annual Why We Ride to the Quail group ride will set out from Moorpark, California, on May 12, 2022. The route will take participants through Ventura’s lemon groves, Paso Robles’ vineyards, and Big Sur’s redwoods before arriving in Carmel, California, on May 14, 2022. The tour will accommodate 100 riders but additional sponsorships will be available. Each fundraising team will leverage social media so family and friends can donate to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF).

Inspired by the 2013 film Why We Ride, the group tour is organized by film producer and director Bryan Carroll’s MOTOvational Inc. The Why We Ride to the Quail has raised more than $40,000 for PBTF since 2014. According to PBTF, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with brain tumors every year, and proceeds will help PBTF fund research for 100 different types of pediatric brain tumors.

“With such a long pause in events, it feels great to get back on the road to raise funds for PBFT and the amazing families and kids that it serves,” noted Carroll. “After a very successful Sturgis Rally Wrap Party last August, we believe the Sixth Invitational Why We Ride to the Quail will pick right back up where it left off. No community is more giving than motorcyclists.”

Once the group arrives at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club, ride organizers will present PBFT with a check from funds raised during the event. Yes, The Quail Motorcycle Gathering has been off the calendar for two years, but participants and organizers are picking up where they left off in 2022.