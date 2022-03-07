Tarform first entered the electric motorcycle scene in 2020, when it revealed the specs of its first electric two-wheeler, the Luna. In June, 2020, the company also opened bookings for the Luna, available in three trim options—the Founder Edition, Scrambler, and Racer. Now, you could say that the Luna is a performance-oriented electric motorcycle, rather than a commuter-focused machine, as it claims a peak power of 55 ponies.

Its price tag, too, is by no means within the realm of sensibility when it comes to being a practical daily runabout. The Founder Edition, of which only 54 will ever be produced, retails for a staggering $42,000 USD. Meanwhile, the standard versions, subdivided into the Scarmbler and Racer variants, each cost $24,000 USD—still a huge amount of money, considering the actual bike you'll be getting.

As the world struggled to come to grips with the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it seemed that Tarform just fell off the radar, with fewer and fewer updates rolling in about the Luna. Sure, a few updates here and there came in 2021, but nothing that would really suggest that we could soon be seeing the Luna on the streets. It wasn't until late 2021 wherein Tarform delivered the first ever Founder Edition of the Luna to the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, that, figuratively speaking, the wheels really began turning.

Following the delivery of the first Luna Founder Edition, Tarform was quick to announce that it would begin production on the standard Luna, comprising the Scrambler and Racer variants, later this year. in fact, the company states that customers will be receiving their shiny, brushed-aluminum electric machines before 2022 turns into 2023. That said, however, Tarform's resources at present are all geared towards fulfilling orders for the remaining Founder Editions. Once all 54 bikes are built, it'll then shift its attention to the more entry-level standard Lunas.

The $42,000 USD Luna Founder Edition sets itself apart thanks to its ultra-bespoke styling, with each and every bike handbuilt for the individual who ordered it. Because of this, no two Founder Editions will be exactly alike. On top of this, the bike also features Öhlins suspension and ISR brakes. The standard Luna, meanwhile, retails for $24,000 and gets a TIG-welded aluminum frame, as well as brushed aluminum body panels. Although missing out on the Öhlins and other fancy kit, it does get a 41kW electric motor mated to a 10kWh battery pack. With a claimed top speed of 120 miles per hour, the Luna is one of the faster bikes in the game.