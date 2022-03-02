Yamaha Bestows The 2022 Vino With Delightful Two-Tone Colorways

Since 1997, the Yamaha Vino has been a popular scooter in Japan, especially among young, on-the-go folks looking for an affordable and easy to ride two-wheeler around town. A lot more convenient than a bicycle, but without the heft and operating costs of a full-on motorcycle, the Vino has trundled along through the years, seeing hardly any updates, really, other than the likes of liquid-cooling and electronic fuel-injection.

You could certainly say that the Yamaha Vino is a charming little runabout, and you'd be right. Its retro bodywork and ultra-barebones design give it an almost toy-like characteristic, and surely, bopping around town will put a smile on your face, as well as those around you. To add even more charm to this petite two-wheeler, Yamaha has given it two new colorways for the 2022 model-year. It's expected to launch in April, and will now be available in two-tone options. The existing solid colors will continue to be available, too.

As for the two-tone color offerings, Yamaha has given it two contrasting paint schemes—one cute and friendly, and one that's on the sleeker, more elegant side. The Bonnie Blue colorway, the more vibrant of the two, employs a very 1950s-esque beige with blue motif. Accentuated by a brown faux leather saddle, the entire look gives the Vino a thoroughly endearing aestheitc—like it would look perfect parked next to a vibrant diner. Meanwhile, the Matte Armored Green Metallic employs a sleeker, more sporty design, with a dark green base and white stripes along the side.

Those who have a simpler, yet equally vibrant color palette can also opt for the Vino's solid color options. First introduced in the 2021 model-year, the Vino continues to be available in Fighting Red, Graphite Black, Version Beige, and Mahogany Brown Metallic. Regardless of color choice, the Vino retains its approachable price tag of just JPY 203,500, or the equivalent of $1,771 USD.

Complementing the bike's new colorways are standard equipment consisting of a round headlight, tall, round rearview mirrors, and a retro-style taillight. Componentry consists of a combined braking system (CBS) for added convenience for around-town duty, and an idle-stop system to save fuel while sitting in traffic. It's interesting to note that the Vino shares a platform with fellow Japanese manufacturer Honda's Metropolitan scooter. The same goes for its engine, which consists of a fuel-sipping 49cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor pumping out four-and-a-half cute little ponies.