Yamaha provides a selection of hybrid scooters in Indonesia, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian markets that offer excellent range and performance, especially for customers wishing to save money on gas. To add to its range of fuel-sipping machines, Team Blue has taken the wraps off the Fazzio hybrid scooter in Indonesia. Let's have a look at it more closely, shall we?

The Yamaha Blue Core engine efficiency technology powers the Fazzio Hybrid's single-cylinder, SPOHC engine with a displacement of 124.8 cc. With a CVT gearbox and belt drive, the Fazzio is reported to produce 8.3 horsepower at 6,500 rpm, making it just right for in-city and around-town commuting. When accelerating under heavy loads, the Smart Motor Generator assists the engine by releasing a surge of power for up to three seconds. Engine economy is improved even more with the addition of engine start/stop for reducing noise and pollution while at idle.

In addition to the Hybrid system, the Fazzio boasts riding conveniences including a smart key, USB charging port, and a storage area underneath the handlebars. Two cargo hooks, accessory hangers on the sides, a large floorboard, and 17.8 liters of storage under the seat are all standard features of the Fazzio. As for tech, the Fazzio promises to keep you connected while on the go thanks to smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect app, which allows you to view information on the scooter's digital LCD instrument panel. It also gives you notifications for SMS messages and missed calls without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

The Fazzio is styled in a cute, diminutive package. The scooter's LED headlight features an oval bezel, giving it a retro look. The suspension consists of standard telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock in the back, and it rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. This runabout comes to a stop thanks to a single hydraulic disc brake up front and a mechanical drum brake on the back. In terms of price, the Fazzio offers attractive value for money retailing at the equivalent of around $1,500 USD.