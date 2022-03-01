You could certainly say that motorcycling is as much a means of transportation as it is a lifestyle. The word "lifestyle" encompasses such a broad scope, so much so that it could mean absolutely anything—passion, exhilaration, enjoyment, camaraderie, and yes, art. The art of the motorcycle makes itself evident in a multitude of ways, shapes, and forms; from the bike itself, the skill of taming the beast, and the riders themselves.

The Art of Motorcycling is something that Royal Enfield takes a lot of pride in. We've long known RE as a more laidback bike maker, doing away with things like cutting-edge technology and cutting edge performance, and instead focusing on the raw and emotional side of the two-wheeled lifestyle. The Indian manufacturer has long since encouraged its patrons to express themselves artistically through customizing their bikes, personalizing their gear, and more recently, creating art pieces of their own.

The Art of Motorcycling first started in 2020, wherein RE had its fans and patrons enter artworks that depict what motorcycling means to them. The second season of the Art of Motorcycling attracted even more passionate enthusiasts, with more than 15,000 entries. The winners were selected and given awesome prizes that have the potential to, quite literally, change their lives forever.

The top three winners, Harsh Namdeo, Ekant Singh, and Gautam Gajbar, get an exciting opportunity to work alongside Royal Enfield's deisgn team to create a custom capsule range featuring a collaborative design among the three of them. Meanwhile, the next three winners, consisting of Prashant Singh, Abhirath NC, and Prathamesh Rumaji Shedge, get the chance to intern with Royal Enfield's design teams.

Commenting on the highly successful contest, Puneet Sood, the national business head for North and West India, Nepal, and Bhutan, as well as the global head of the Royal Enfield Apparel Business said that the purpose of the contest was to express the freedom and adventure of motorcycling through art. “Our motorcycles have been the perfect canvas for customisation. The genesis of Art of Motorcycling was to celebrate the ethos of exploration and motorcycling through the lens of art. We are very excited to note that eight out of 10 participants were non-Royal Enfield owners and majority participation came from small towns.”