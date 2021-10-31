As electric motorcycles continue to make their way into mainstream mobility, it isn't really surprising that more and more people are turning to electric two-wheelers as platforms for custom builds. Just like gasoline powered motorcycles, the extent to which electric motorcycles are being modified varies greatly. However, the nature of electric motorcycles is such that its design can be altered in ways never before imagined.

The Guido Electric Custom from Box39,a Moscow-based custom shop, is a testament to this. At a glance, it can be easy to confuse this contraption as anything but a motorcycle. However, this is well and truly a rideable electric two-wheeler. Described as a combination of art and engineering, the Guido Electric Custom was built for no other purpose than to showcase the capabilities of Box39 and its talented team of passionate craftsmen led by Vlad Belyakov. A lot of the custom components on the Guido were designed and produced via a Haas 5-axis CNC milling machine, hence the beautiful fit and finish.

The Guido Electric Custom was commissioned by an Eastern European distributor of Haas CNC machines exactly for the same purpose. However, it would appear that the Guido has exchanged hands a couple of times, and somehow managed to find its way to the U.S. through Henne Co., the company in charge of importing Box39 custom parts. As it would turn out, Box39 has quite a name for itself in the custom chopper scene, particularly for their elaborate wheels and swingarms used in heavily modified Harley-based custom builds.

Box39's one-off creation is truly baffling, and the longer you look at it, the more questions pop into your head. For instance, how do you steer this thing? Which is the front and which is the back? Well, that massive turbine is in fact the front wheel, and it measures a massive 30 inches. The elaborate front wheel alone took more than 200 hours of machining time just to produce. The Guido's bodywork is made completely of aluminum, and was built by hand. Concealed beneath the sleek lines is a 17-inch rear wheel, adjustable suspension, and a fully functional electric motor and battery.

The Box39 Guido Electric Custom has been listed for auction on Iconic Motorbike Auctions with the current bid standing at $16,050 USD, and is currently located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It is important to note, however, that despite this bike being in running condition and being an actual, rideable machine, it isn't road-legal, as it doesn't comply with any safety standards whatsoever. It really is a work of art that can be ridden. So, if you're interested in adding the Guido Electric Custom to your collection of weird and wonderful vehicles, make sure you have a large open space to try out your shiny new toy.