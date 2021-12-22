If you’re a Royal Enfield fan who is also an artist, then you’ll want to know all about the OEM’s Art of Motorcycling competition. It’s a motorcycle art contest where winners stand to take home a pretty cool array of prizes. These include collaborating with Enfield on a licensed apparel range, cash, internships with Enfield’s design team, and more.

Royal Enfield’s #ArtofMotorcycling competition will take place on Instagram, with entries open as of December 20, 2021. To qualify, you must first register on Enfield’s website, then download their design toolkit to create your designs. According to the official rules, any static image format interpretation is allowed. Sketches, graffiti, painting—a variety of options are available to you. You’ll also need an active Instagram account that you keep set to public display throughout the duration of the competition.

Once you’ve registered and downloaded the design kit, you should post your entries on your Instagram account and tag @RoyalEnfield and @RoyalEnfieldLifestyle, while also using hashtags #ArtOfMotorcycling and #REApparel. This will ensure that the judges see your designs and can evaluate your work as part of the competition.

To qualify, all artwork must be submitted no later than February 10, 2022. All winners will be announced via Royal Enfield’s own array of social media channels on February 23, 2022. The top 15 designs overall will also be featured on Enfield’s #MakeItYours motorcycle configurator, although details about when and how that will take place have not yet been announced.

Oh, and if you don’t have your own Enfield, don’t worry: All you need is to be an Enfield fan who can channel your motorcycling passion into art. There’s no purchase necessary to enter this contest; you just need to follow the rules to enter your art and maybe see it on some cool Enfield shirts one day.