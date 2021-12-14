Artist Envisions Radical Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Bobber

Royal Enfield has always been all about character and personality. It’s one of the only manufacturers that really encourages owners of its machines to customize their bikes to their heart’s content. This has resulted in a wide array of custom machines of all shapes and sizes, and with varying degrees of customization.

When Royal Enfield unveiled the Meteor 350 in 2020, it was met with much praise, especially in the Asian market, thanks to its classic cruiser styling and remarkable fit and finish for the price point. Unsurprisingly, it made for the perfect platform for custom builders to unleash their creativity on. One such example has yet to make it to the metal just yet, however, it’ll certainly be intriguing to see this concept become a reality.

Indian designer Akhilesh Manchandi has envisioned a radical concept bobber based on the Meteor 350. Unlike the full-on classic and retro designs we see so often in the custom scene, Akhilesh opted for a futuristic aesthetic—something we could see as the norm maybe 10 or 15 years down the road. Perhaps the most striking element of this custom concept is the radical front suspension design. The duo-lever suspension setup is reminiscent of what we would find on bikes like previous generation BMWs, however, on this concept bike, it has been stylized to look like something out of a science-fiction movie.

Akhilesh’s custom creation also gets a redesigned headlight which is a lot slimmer than the stock unit. The handlebar, too, is taller and more swept back than the original piece. Other striking design elements include a carbon-fiber finished fuel tank, custom single saddle with a cropped tail, and a custom swingarm which looks to be made out of aluminum alloy, similar to what we see in high-performance superbikes. The bike’s side panels have also been redesigned, and now feature air vents—likely for added styling, assuming that the bike retains its 349cc, air-cooled single.

A pair of carbon-fiber disc wheels give the custom bike a very sporty aesthetic. The futuristic design is complemented even further by massive twin front disc brakes which are mounted in a similar fashion as that of Buell’s motorcycles. The single rear disc brake sports a similar design, too. Last but not least, the custom concept bike gets a sleek, understated, chrome-finished exhaust system keeping the lines clean and elegant.