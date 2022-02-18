Motorcycle technologies continue to develop at breakneck speeds. From ABS to radar-assisted cruise control, from six-axis IMUs to MotoGP-inspired winglets, manufacturers push the boundaries with more safety and performance-oriented upgrades. However, one of the most revolutionary developments in recent history is the transition from carburetors to fuel injection.

The majority of modern-day models require the latest fuel delivery system in order to meet current emissions regulations, but a small handful of bikes still stick to their trusty carbs nowadays. We’re looking at you Suzuki DR-Z400SM and Honda Navi, but we at RideApart also appreciate old-school motos.

For folks on both sides of the carburetor/fuel injection divide, RevZilla’s Ari Henning lays out when and why a motorcycle engine requires a warm-up period in the latest Shop Manual episode. If you tend to err on the side of caution and warm up your fuel-injected bike, Henning’s breakdown and guidance should put you at ease. His thorough yet digestible explanation helps even the newest riders understand their motorcycle’s requirements, be it carbureted, fuel-injected, cold, or warm.

While Henning’s sage advice will cover a large majority of both vintage and modern bike owners, viewers should also understand that modern emissions standards don’t always result in optimal fueling. As Jason found out with the 2020 Indian FTR 1200, some brand-new motorcycles still require a warm-up period despite being equipped with modern fuel injection systems.

From a bird’s eye view, most carbureted models will require time to reach optimum fueling based on the climate, elevation, and engine specs. The opposite rule generally applies to fuel-injected bikes but every bike is unique. Now that viewers understand the idea behind warm-up periods in broad strokes, they should also consult their owner’s manual for model specifics. As previously mentioned, motorcycle technologies are ever-evolving, and what works for you may not work for everyone.