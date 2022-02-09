Motorcycle camping can be one of the most rewarding activities for riders of all skill levels. Whether you pound the pavement or take the unbeaten path, moto-camping presents an affordable, efficient, and simple way to travel. However, like anything, most motorcycle campers only gain knowledge and experience with time. That doesn’t mean that you have to fall victim to the same mistakes as the rest of the moto-campers before you though.

To help noobs avoid the pitfalls of living off the back of their motorcycle, the Dork in the Road YouTube channel presents the Five Mistakes New Motorcycle Campers Make video, a tutorial for first-time moto-campers. If you’re an experienced moto-camper, you should be able to identify with all five mistakes our host lists. From packing too much equipment to leaving too much behind, bringing the right amount of luggage is an art that most riders hone with each trip.

While Dork in the Road calls out the four essential pieces of gear for moto-camping (shelter, something to sleep on, food, and drink), riders should also pack appropriately. For instance, if you’re traveling alone, a single-person tent will suffice, while a two-man tent is perfect for two-up riding. The last thing you want to do is bring a four-man tent when you’re a single traveler. The larger-than-necessary equipment will take up critical luggage space and oversized tents are colder when temps drop.

Similarly, your sleeping bag should match the climate you're visiting. If your journey takes you through colder environs, a mummy bag or sub-freezing sleeping bag will keep you covered. However, if you plan to visit the desert, a lighter sleeping bag or blanket should do the trick.

Dork in the Road soon moves on to moto-campers not testing their gear, not planning ahead, and traveling alone. Those three mistakes are certainly important, especially for those adventuring off-road. With scarce resources, limited communications, and challenging terrain to traverse, explorers would be smart to bring satellite navigation, a paper map, and extra patches/innertubes.

For some riders, motorcycle camping can be a daunting task. However, with the right attitude and proper forethought, it can be an unforgettable experience.